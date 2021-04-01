8 States Continue To Report Steep Rise In Daily New COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi: Eight States– Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to show a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases.

India today reported 72,330 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,544. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases.

India’s total active caseload has reached 5,84,055. It now comprises 4.78% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 31,489 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Punjab cumulatively account for 78.9% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 61% of the active caseload of the country.