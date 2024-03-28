Revenue Supervisor, Retd Amin Caught Taking Rs 4K Bribe In Paradip

Bhubaneswar: An official of the Revenue department and a retired Amin in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district were arrested by the Vigilance today on charges of receiving Rs 4,000 bribe.

Ganesh Mallick, Revenue Supervisor at the Special Land Acquisition Office at Paradeep, and Khirod Rath, a retired Amin, have been arrested by the Vigilance for accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a person for processing the files to facilitate land acquisition payment.

The entire bribe amount has been recovered from the duo, said the Vigilance department in a statement today.

The Vigilance sleuths had laid a trap to nab the duo red-handed after receiving a complaint in this regard.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at locations linked to both accused to find any disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance Police station at Cuttack has registered a case in this regard under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act 2018.