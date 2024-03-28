CTO & GST Officer Caught Taking Rs 30K Bribe In Puri To Release Seized Vehicle

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance Sleuths on Thursday caught a CTO & GST Officer of the Enforcement Unit in Puri while taking a Rs 30,000 bribe from a vehicle owner to release his detained vehicle.

“Manas Ranjan Behera, CTO & GST Officer, Enforcement Unit, Puri, has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance in front of Zilla School, Puri while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from a vehicle owner to release his detained vehicle,” read a Vigilance press note.

As per provisions of govt, the complainant had already paid the GST penalty amount of Rs.79,200 on 19.3.2024. Yet, accused Behera did not release his detained vehicle demanding a bribe of Rs. 30,000. Finding no other way, the complainant narrated his harassment before the Vigilance Authority.

Accordingly, the vigilance officials nabbed Behera while accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000 from the complainant. The entire bribe amount of Rs. 30,000/- has been recovered from the exclusive possession of Behera and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Behera from the DA angle.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.4/2024 U/s 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against accused Sri Behera, CTO & GST Officer, Enforcement Unit, Puri.