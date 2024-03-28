Casteist Slogans Against Brahmins-Baniyas Raised in Ashoka University

Haryana: In a shocking viral video of Haryana’s Ashoka University, students raising casteist slogans draw the attention of people on social media. The students roaming in the university corridor were shouting slogans directed at Brahmins and Baniyas.

Releasing a statement, the university said it “attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect”. The institution also added, “The University will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed.”

In the videos, students raised discriminatory slogans like “We need caste census” and “Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad”.

Mohandas Pai, former Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) posted a message on X, questioning why so much caste hatred at the Ashoka University. He also tagged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking the government to look into the matter.