Religious Institutions In Bhadrak To Reopen From August 23

Bhadrak: After months-long hiatus, all temples and religious institutions in Bhadrak district will reopen from August 23. Reportedly, all places will be open from 6 AM till 8 PM.

Notably, the Akhandalamani temple will be closed for public darshan on Saturdays for carrying out sanitization of the shrine premises.

Devotees will have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour while entering the temples and other places worship

The use of masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory for devotees as well as priests.

All the religious institutions across the State had remained shut for the public since April due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.