Taliban Celebrate Afghanistan’s Independence Day Amid Protests

Kabul: The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan’s Independence day on Thursday by declaring that they defeated the 20-year-old United States led-invasion.

The new independence day also commemorates the 1919 treaty which ended British rule in Afghanistan.

Afghan nationals, who have been desperate to flee their home country, defied the Taliban for a second consecutive day on Thursday as they waved their national flag at scattered rallies across various provinces. The protests are being observed as a strong sign of defiance against the Taliban’s rule.