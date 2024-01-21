Reliance To Commission New Energy Giga Complex This Year

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd will commission a new energy giga complex in Gujarat in the second half of 2024, the company said in an earnings statement and investor call.

Reliance is building a giga complex spread over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar in Gujarat. The complex comprises five giga factories for photovoltaic panels, fuel cell systems, green hydrogen, energy storage and power electronics.

Reliance has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up 100 gigawatts of renewable power at Rs 5 lakh crore capex. It has received in-principle approval for 74,750 hectares of land parcels in Kutch for green hydrogen.

The firm has strategically invested in ten global technology innovators with strong expertise across the new energy value chain.