Indian Women’s Hockey5s Squad leaves for FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup Oman 2024

Bengaluru: The Indian Women’s Hockey5s Team commenced their journey from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru to Muscat, Oman on Sunday morning to take part in the first edition of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup.

The Indian Women’s Hockey5s Team, which comfortably beat Thailand 7-2 in the Final of the 2023 Women’s Asian Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier to confirm a spot for the prestigious tournament, find themselves in Pool C alongside the United States of America, Poland and Namibia.

India will play their first match against Poland on 24th January at 1250hrs IST followed by the United States of America at 2110hrs IST on the same day. They will play their final group game against Namibia on 25th January at 1430hrs IST. The top two teams from each group will play the quarterfinals scheduled for 26th January, with the semi-finals scheduled the same day while the Finals will be played on 27th January.

The Indian Women’s Team will be led by experienced goalkeeper Rajni Etimarpu and Vice Captained by defender Mahima Chaudhary. The team also comprises of Bansari Solanki as the second goalkeeper, with Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Chhatri as defenders. Among midfielders, Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan have been named while Ajmina Kujur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal and Deepika Soreng have been named as forwards.

Before stepping on to the flight from Bengaluru, Captain Rajni Etimarpu said, “It is the first edition of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup. The team is excited about the opportunity to represent India in what is an improvised form of the game. We’ve had a good preparatory camp and are looking forward to having a good tournament.”

Vice-Captain Mahima Chaudhary’s thoughts resonated with that of her Captain. She said, “We have our plans set for ourselves. We know how we are going to go about each game and each one has developed clarity on their respective roles over the course of the practice camp we had. It’s the first time everyone is a part of this event and we hope to go all the way.”

The Indian Women’s Hockey5s team will begin their FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup campaign against Poland on 24th January at 1250hrs IST.

Matches will be live on Sports18 and Jio Cinema.