Beats Fit Pro Launched Globally: Details Here 

New Delhi: The Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones are now available for purchase worldwide, which was earlier launched in the US in November. The Beats Fit Pro TWS headphones have a secure wingtip design and an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The TWS headphones can be connected to Android and iOS devices using Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They can be located using Apple’s Find My app.

Beats Fit Pro price and availability

Launched in the US in November, Beats Fit Pro is priced at $199.99 (around Rs 15,000) in the US. Beats headphones are now available for purchase worldwide, according to a report from MacRumors. In the UK, they are available at GBP 199.99 (about 20,000 rupees). In Australia they are priced at 299.95 AUD (around Rs 15,700), while in New Zealand they are priced at 339.95 NZD (around Rs 16,700).

In Europe, they are listed at EUR 229.95 (around Rs. 19,200), while in Japan they are available at JPY 24,800 (around Rs. 16,150). They are also available for purchase in Canada, Singapore, South Korea, etc. There is no information regarding their launch in India. They come in Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple color options.

Beats Fit Pro specs and features

Beats Fit Pro TWS headphones feature Apple’s exclusive dual-element diaphragm driver, delivering clear sound. The TWS earphones feature ANC as well as a Transparency mode that allows users to hear background noise and are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, also found in the 3rd generation Apple AirPods. The chip allows Beats headphones to automatically switch between devices and support audio sharing.

The new Beats TWS headphones support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking technology. Apart from the secure wingtips, the TWS headphones also have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. Thanks to class 1 Bluetooth, they can be connected to an Android or iOS device. They also have a single multi-function button on each earbud. Beats Fit Pro TWS headphones can be tracked using Apple’s Find My app.

On a single charge, Beats Fit Pro can last up to six hours with ANC on, and by turning ANC off, users can save an hour of playtime. The charging case can fully charge the headphones three times, bringing the total playtime up to 24 hours with ANC on. Charged via a USB Type-C port, Apple claims a 5-minute charge provides up to an hour of playtime.

Beats Fit Pro measures 190 x 30 x 24mm for each earbud while the charging case measures 285 x 62 x 62mm. The earphone weighs 5.6 grams while the charging case measures 55.1 grams.