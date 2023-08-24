Rayagada DFO lands in Vigilance net

Rayagada: A Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) of Rayagada district landed in Vigilance net on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

Reportedly, a simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 8 DSPs, 6 Inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon’ble Special Judge,Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the 7 following places in Rayagada, Khurdha, Cuttack and Jajpur districts.

1. Residential Govt. quarter of Sri Bijay Kumar Parida, DFO located at Gandhi Nagar Area near Kali Puja Padia, At/PS/Dist.- Rayagada.

2.Office located at Raniguda farm, Rayagada.

3. Flat vide No.-304, 3rd floor, Block-A, Ashirbad Plaza, Kalarhanga, Patia, Bhubaneswar.

4. G+2 storyed under construction building located over Khata No.- 200/391, Plot No- 16/708, Mouza- Srikoruan, PO- Urali, PS- Cuttack Sadar, Dist.- Cuttack.

5. House of his relative located at village Srikoruan, PO- Urali, PS- Sadar, Dist.- Cuttack.

6.Rented residential house of another relative located at Plot No.- 339/3105, Shisu Vihar, Patia, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

7. House at native village at Village – Damodarpur, PO- Manatira, via- Danagadi, PS- Kalinga Nagar, Dist.- Jajpur.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.