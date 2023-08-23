Rakhi Sawant reveals why Adil Khan Durrani was in jail for 6 months

Mumbai: Actor Rakhi Sawant has revealed that her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani spent six months in jail but not because of her. On Monday, Rakhi held a press conference and spoke about how Adil Khan Durrani ‘tortured and beat’ her up when they got married. Rakhi claimed that Adil spent the last few months in prison because his Iranian girlfriend filed a case against him.

Talking to mediapersons, Rakhi said, “Kya duniya ko itna nahi pata ki woh jo 6 mahina jail mein rehkar aaye woh Rakhi Sawant ke liye nahi rahe? Unki Irani girlfriend ne waha pe unpe rape ka case lagaya hai. Mere liye nahi rahe hai woh (Is everybody not aware that the last few months that he was in jail wasn’t because of Rakhi Sawant? His Irani girlfriend filed a rape case against him there. He wasn’t there because of me).”

She also added, “Mere liye yaha 22 din the jo mujhe mara tha, mujhe torture kiya tha (For me, he was in jail for 22 days because he beat me up, tortured me). I saw in my house he was having sex with other girls, with men too. He tried to beat me in Dubai, here too. I was silent.”

Talking about Adil’s former girlfriend, Rakhi continued, “His girlfriend stayed with him for five years. She didn’t know he was married to me. He lied to me and his girlfriend too. He told me that she was his friend and told her, ‘I want to go to Bigg Boss for Rakhi, I want to become a star.’ He kept assaulting her, who was a student…Mujhe itna maar mara hai is aadmi ne (This man beat me so much).”

Rakhi also said that Adil met Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan. She claimed that last year during the IIFA awards, she introduced Adil to Salman. Rakhi added that after hugging her, Salman shook hands with Adil and told him ‘kaesa hai? dhayan rakhna (How are you? Take care) (gestured towards Rakhi).’