Mizoram Bridge Collapse: 17 Workers Dead, PM Announces Ex Gratia

Mizoram: At least 17 workers were dead after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in the Sairang area, about 20 kilometres from Aizawl in Mizoram, on Wednesday.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railways, told ANI that railway officers have rushed to the spot, and senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway will also visit the site. Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35–40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 a.m, about 21 km from Aizawl, the news agency PTI reported, citing police.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga reacted to the incident and extended deepest condolences to all the families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations,” Zoramthanga wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured. PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter and said, “Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured”.