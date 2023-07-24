Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon today amid protests. The past week has witnessed heated exchanges between the government and the Opposition in the Parliament over the Manipur situation, with I.N.D.I.A alliance demanding that operations be suspended in order to discuss the violence in the violence-hit northeastern state.

The productivity in both houses stay affected as the Opposition leaders demand Prime Minister’s address on the situation in Manipur followed by a discussion on the same.

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari and Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha have moved an adjournment of business motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the “ethnic clashes taking place in Manipur.”

The government on the other side has been saying they want to discuss the situation in Manipur but the Opposition is not allowing the parliament to function.