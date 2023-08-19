Rajasthan CM Slams Parents Over Student Suicides Due To Pressure

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed parents over the rising number of suicide cases in the state due to pressure. In a meeting with coaching operators, Gehlot held parents at fault and said that ‘you are committing a crime’ by enrolling students of classes IX and X in coaching institutes. The Chief Minister highlighted how students face immense pressure due to their ongoing classes and coaching only adds to their troubles. He said it pains to know that a young student has committed suicide.

This comes after another IIT-JEE aspirant, this time from Bihar ended his life by hanging himself in Kota. Hailing from Bihar’s Gaya, the 18-year-old was found hanging in his PG room. The incident surfaced on August 15, following which the local police arrived at the spot and moved the dead body to the mortuary of New Medical College Hospital (NMCH).

Meanwhile, Gehlot has formed a committee asking it to submit a report within 15 days to find out ways to handle the situation and mode to improve the ongoing trend in the state. “I have announced to form a committee and it will submit its report in 15 days,” Rajasthan CM told the attendees of the meeting.

He added, “You are committing a crime by enrolling students of Classes IX and X to coaching institutes. It is also the parents’ fault. Students face the burden of clearing the board exams and preparing for entrance exams…It’s time for improvement as we cannot see young students committing suicide. The death of even one kid is a huge loss for parents.”

The CM also added that IIT is not God that parents put so much pressure on their kids. He said the ambiance of colleges, and institutes need to be positive and students must feel that their family is with them always.