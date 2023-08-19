Fire breaks out in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express

Bengaluru: A fire broke out in Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express two hours after it arrived at its destination station, railway officials said. The fire broke out at around 7.30am, with smoke coming out from two coaches. Firefighting operations are underway at KSR Bengaluru Station and no injuries have been reported so far.

“Fire broke out in Udyan Express after it reached Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. The incident happened two hours after passengers deboarded the train. No casualties or injuries. Fire engine and experts reached the spot and are assessing the situation,” ANI quoted South-Western Railway as saying.