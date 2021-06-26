Rain & Lightning In These Odisha Districts In Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here issued rain and lightning alert for four districts across the state within the next three hours.

The alert has been sounded for Puri, Balasore, Kandhamal and Bolangir.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here, light to moderate thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some parts over these districts in the next three hours.

Following this, the Met department advised people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strike.