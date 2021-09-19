Rain Alert! Yellow Warning Issued For 15 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued yellow warning for 15 districts of Odisha.

According to IMD, Cyclonic circulation now lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha, ­West Bengal, ­Bangladesh coasts between 1.5 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level, under its influence widespread light to moderate rainfall expected over the state.

Besides, yellow warning has been issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh.