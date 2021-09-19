Protect Under-Eye Skin from Overtime Screentime
Bhubaneswar: Dark circles are formed mostly due to the reflection of the dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi, a circular muscle around our eye. The dark pigmentation gives you an exhausted look which makes you seem sick or sleep-deprived. The skin around the eye is the thinnest, results in reflection of the said dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi. The artificial light from the screen of your electronic devices causes a lot of drying, as it steals the moisture from the skin and also causes a breakdown of collagen.
Follow a proper skincare regimen, use a moisturiser rich in vitamins especially C,E, and K. Massage it gently in clockwise and anticlockwise gentle circular movements.
- Apply under-eye cream 40 minutes before going to bed.
- Green tea bags can also help to shrink the blood vessels that will lessen dark circles.
- Catching up on sleep can help reduce the appearance of dark circles.
- Take frequent breaks while using digital devices.
- Reduce overhead lighting to minimize screen glare.
- Keep your eyes an arm’s distance away from the screen.