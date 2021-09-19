Under-Eye
Protect Under-Eye Skin from Overtime Screentime

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Dark circles are formed mostly due to the reflection of the dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi, a circular muscle around our eye. The dark pigmentation gives you an exhausted look which makes you seem sick or sleep-deprived. The skin around the eye is the thinnest, results in reflection of the said dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi. The artificial light from the screen of your electronic devices causes a lot of drying, as it steals the moisture from the skin and also causes a breakdown of collagen.

Follow a proper skincare regimen, use a moisturiser rich in vitamins especially C,E, and K. Massage it gently in clockwise and anticlockwise gentle circular movements.

  • Apply under-eye cream 40 minutes before going to bed.
  • Green tea bags can also help to shrink the blood vessels that will lessen dark circles.
  • Catching up on sleep can help reduce the appearance of dark circles.
  • Take frequent breaks while using digital devices.
  • Reduce overhead lighting to minimize screen glare.
  • Keep your eyes an arm’s distance away from the screen.
