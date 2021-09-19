Banks To Remain Shut For 3 Consecutive Days From Today; Check Here

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for three consecutive days from today, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of holidays. There are two RBI mandated holidays and three-weekend leaves in the last week of September.

The three consecutive holidays started today i.e September 19 (Sunday).

On September 20, the banks will be shut on account of local festival Indrajatra which is being celebrated in Gangtok. On September 21, the banks will be closed for Narayana Guru Samadhi Day which is being celebrated in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

According to the RBI list of bank holidays, September had a total of 12 holidays—including second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays and other festivals. All banks remain shut on public holidays but certain holidays vary from state to state. The RBI’s list of bank holidays includes state-wise celebrations, religious holidays, and festivals.