Rain alert! Orange & yellow warning issued to these districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department issued orange warning that is heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Balasore as the Low pressure over Bay of Bengal became well-marked.

Similarly, yellow warning has been issued for eight districts. These are Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Puri, and Khordha.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts, IMD stated.

The IMD stated “Low Pressure area became a well marked low Pressure area today morning over Northwest Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level and now persists over the same region. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal during the next 24 hours.”