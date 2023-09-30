Asian Games: India bag gold with 2-1 win over Pakistan in men’s squash

China: India has won a gold medal in men’s squash team event after beating Pakistan 2-1 at the Asian Games.

In a tightly contested match, the team led by Abhav Singh outperformed their rivals in the final round.

The best-of-three tie started with Mahesh M losing to Nasir Iqbal in straight games – 8-11, 3-11, 2-11. Saurav Ghosal, however, pulled the contest square with his 11-5, 11-1, 11-3 victory over Muhammad Asim.

The decider between Abhay Singh and Noor Zaman stretched the full distance but the Indian eventually prevailed 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10.

Zaman had two match points in the final game but the Indian held firm and won four points on the trot to secure the top prize for his side.

With the win, India was able to upgrade its bronze from the 2018 Jakarta Games. This also completed India’s revenge for its group stage loss at the hands of the same opposition.