Raimohan Parida’s Last Message To His Family Was ‘Bye’

Bhubaneswar: A pal of gloom descended across the state following the tragic death of veteran Odia actor Raimohan Parida. However, the last text message of the actor has now surfaced.

Parida is survived by two daughters and his wife and according to reports, he had sent a common text message to the mobile phones of his daughters and wife, which read – ‘Bye’.

Whether this message was an indication of him resorting to the extreme step, is being verified.

Police rushed to the late actor’s house and retrieved the body. The cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy reports are available, said police, adding that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

The family of Raimohan Parida reportedly donates his eyes at Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar