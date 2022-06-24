Rs 12 Lakh Loot From School Teacher In Bhadrak; 1 Held, Rs 9 Lakh Recovered

Bhadrak: Police on Friday said that one accused person involved in the Rs 12 lakh loot from a school teacher in front of State Bank of India, at Kacheribazar in Bhadrak and recovered around Rsd 9 lakh from him.

As disclosing further details would hamper the ongoing investigation, Bhadrak SP Charan Singh Meena informed that another accused in the loot case, who is still at large, will be apprehended soon.

The Bhadrak SP said that a special police team, that had been keeping a close watch on the movements of the accused since the robbery, apprehended one accused on Thursday late night and seized Rs 9 lakh from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as M Srikant (19), of Marathibasa Pakalpalli village within Aska police station limits in Ganjam district. However, police did not reveal further details about the black coloured speed bike used in the loot.

Reports said that at around 12 noon on the 9th of June, Ashok Khillar, a teacher at Agarpada High School, was walking towards his bike parked in front of the State Bank of India branch at Kacheribazar after withdrawing Rs 12 lakh.

In the meanwhile, two bike-borne miscreants came at a high speed and snatched away the cash bag before fleeing the spot in a Black Pulsar bike. Even though, some locals chased them but in vain.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint with the Bhadrak Town Police Station, and the cops formed a special team to solve the loot case

The recovered money has been handed over to the victim. While the criminal antecedants of the accused is under scrutiny, efforts are underway to nab the other accused who is on the run, the Bhadrak SP added.