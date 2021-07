Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Rahul Jain on Thursday took charge as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bargarh district.

After working for nearly 1 year in the Nuapada district as SP, the 2015-batch IPS officer will now take the charge in Bargah district. With the new addition to the district, law enforcement is expected to be tightened in the coming days.

In a minor reshuffle at the IPS level, the State Government on Friday had transferred 7 senior officers.