Rahul Gandhi undertakes padayatra in poll-bound Mizoram 

Mizoram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived at Manipur’s capital Aizawl to campaign for party candidates for the November 7 assembly elections. Gandhi started a padayatra (campaign while walking) in the northeastern state. The senior Congress leader will be in Aizawl for two days.

Gandhi arrived in Aizawl aboard a helicopter from Tripura’s capital Agartala, Mizoram Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei said.

Gandhi undertake a padayatra (march) from Chanmari junction to Raj Bhavan, a distance of around 4-5 km, and address a rally near the governor’s house. In the evening, Gandhi will interact with the students.

On Tuesday, he will meet party leaders and address a press conference in Aizawl, Renthlei said.

He will also visit Lunglei town in the southern part of the state and hold a public meeting there.

Gandhi will leave for Delhi via Agartala by a chopper from Lunglei tomorrow (17 October).

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Political parties, churches, civil society organisations and student bodies have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the vote counting date as it falls on Sunday, which is a sacred day for the Christian community of the state.