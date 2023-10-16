Israel-Hamas conflict death toll nears 4000

Israel: The death toll in the raging conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is nearing 4,000, as violence continued for the 10th consecutive day on Monday. According to official Israeli sources, more than 1,300 people have been killed since the conflict first erupted on October 7.

The raging violence has also injured 3,621 Israelis so far, the sources added.In Gaza, deaths have risen to 2,670, with more than 9,600 injuries reported, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry based in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

In the past 24 hours, 455 fatalities and 856 injuries was reported in Gaza, the Ministry added.