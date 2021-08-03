Rahul Gandhi Leads Opposition Breakfast Meet

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a breakfast meeting of opposition leaders this morning amid disruptions and protests in parliament over the Pegasus snooping row among several other issues.

They will discuss the option of holding a “mock parliament” outside.

Trinamool Congress’s Mahua Moitra, NCP’s Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut are among the leaders of 15 political parties attended the meeting as they unite against the government.

Besides Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, and Jairam Ramesh were present at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid a continued standoff between the opposition and the government over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opponent demanding discussion in Parliament and a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh had dialled up the Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, on Monday afternoon to seek his support amid protests, sources said. The government should allow discussions in parliament, Kharge had told him.