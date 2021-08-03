Tokyo Olympics: India’s Javelin thrower Annu Rani fails to qualify for finals

Tokyo: In the Women’s Long Throws Qualification — Group A, Indian Javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to qualify for the women’s final here at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

In her first attempt, Rani registered a throw of 50.35m. After the first attempt, Rani was placed at the ninth spot.

In the second attempt, the 28-year-old registered a throw of 53.19m and by the time everyone was done with their second attempt, Rani slipped to the 14th spot.

Annu registered a throw of 54.04m in her third and final throw and she was placed at the 14th spot when the Qualification Group A ended.

In the Women’s Long Throws Qualification — Group A, Qualifying performance of 63.00 (Q) or at least 12 best performers (q) will advance to the final of the women’s javelin throw.