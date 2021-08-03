College Student Dies Of Dengue In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As the dengue outbreak in the State Capital is worsening with each passing day, a college student died of the mosquito-borne disease at a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Khirod Kumar Nayak, a student of Utkal University.

As per reports, Khirod was suffering from dengue for past few days. Initially, Khirod was admitted to Capital hospital Bhubaneswar. However after witnessing negligence in treatment, the family members shifted him to a Bhubaneswar based private hospital where Khirod breathe his last breath while undergoing treatment.