Shimla: Pushkar Singh Dhami has been unanimously elected by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the chief minister of Uttarakhand once again on Monday.

After the BJP announced him as the leader of its legislature party today, the elected MLAs choose Dhami as their state party leader.

Notably, Dhami had lost his seat in the recently held assembly elections even though he was the incumbent CM and his party otherwise retained power in the state.