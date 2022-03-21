Top Odisha Officials Review Samalei Project In Sambalpur; Direct To Expedite Work

Sambalpur: As directed by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, a high-level delegation led by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian, reviewed the progress of Samalei Project in Sambalpur. Works Department Principal Secretary, VV Yadav, and Special Secretary to Chief Minister, R. Vineel Krishna, were also part of the delegation.

The high-level team arrived in Sambalpur today and first had darshan of Maa Samaleswari. They also inspected the area to be evacuated for the project.

The officials then reviewed the progress of rehabilitation and resettlement colony work under construction at Durgapali. Odisha Government will be providing all the amenities for the affected people at the resettlement colony.

“The project will give Sambalpur district a special place on the map of Odisha and strengthen the economy while attracting countless tourists giving a boost to tourism,” the officials said.

After touring around the Samaleswari temple, the delegation reached Durgapalli and inspected the colony being built for the people affected by the project. The delegation directed concerned officials to expedite the work for the timely completion of the project.

The project will be completed by mid-next year which will offer a divine experience to devotees of Maa Samaleswari as well as give a boost to the local economy.

During the visit, Northern Revenue Commissioner Dr. Suresh Chandra Dalei, Sambalpur District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida, Sadar Deputy Collector Suryavanshi Mayur Vikash, and senior officials of the district administration were also present.