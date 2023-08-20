Ragging Slur On Puri Medical College Students

Puri: After a first-year MBBS student of Puri Sri Jagannath Medical College levelled ragging allegation against the seniors, the dean of the medical college lodged a complaint with Penthakata Marine Police Station.

“On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation initiated into the ragging allegation,” said Penthakata Marine Police Station IIC Babita Dalei.

According to sources, a first-year student has alleged that some students in the second year forcibly shaved his beard and also assaulted him.

After the first-year student lodged a complaint with the College Dean, the anti-ragging committee discussed the matter in detail and a complaint was lodged at the Marine Police Station at Penthakata in Puri.

Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said that the incident is being investigated and legal action will be taken against the students who were involved in it.

On the other hand, Kaushik Mishra, Superintendent of Sri Jagannath Medical College said, “Attention is being paid to maintain discipline in the college. As this is the first incident of ragging in the medical college, action will be taken as per the rules of the anti-ragging cell.