Puri and Bhubaneswar record its highest single day rainfall in decades

Bhubaneswar: The heavy rain since last night lashed almost all the districts triggering flood-like situation in Odisha.

With 341mm rainfall in 24 hours, Puri records highest rainfall in a day in 87 years, while Bhubaneswar also broke 63-yr-old rain record as city witnesses 195mm rainfall during the period between 8:30AM (Sep 12) & 8:30AM (Sep 13).

On the other hand, Paradise recorded 219mm rainfall during the period.

The residents in Bhubaneswar were stranded as the rainwater entered into their houses and roads were inundated in the morning.

The normal life was disrupted due to poor waterlogging at Jaydev Vihar, Nayapalli, Acharya Vihar, Aiginia, Patrapada, Jaydurganagar, Shaileshree Vihar, Damana and Old Town area.