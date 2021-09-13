Odisha: First Cut Off For Plus 2 Admission To Be Out Today

Cuttack: The first cut off mark for students seeking admission to various streams of Plus 2 colleges across the State, on Monday.

According to sources, the merit list will be published on Students Academic Management System (SAMS) portal- samsodisha.gov.in at 11.30 today. The admission for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted between September 14 and 21.

The second phase of the merit list will be released on September 27 and the selected students will get admission between September 29 and October 1. The spot-selection list will be out on October 4. Selected candidates can register themselves for admission by October 5. The spot admission will be conducted on October 7.