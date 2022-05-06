Prof. Geetanjali Dash Appointed New VC Of Berhampur University

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Professor Ganeshi Lal on Friday appointed Geetanjali Dash as Vice Chancellors of Berhampur University.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub Section(1) read with Sub Section(7) of Section 6 of Odisha Universities Act 1989 Hon’ble Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal appointed Prof. Geetanjali Dash as Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University for a period of four years with effect from the date she assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier,” a release read.

Prof. Dash, Retired Professor of Political Science in Fakir Mohan University, has more than 36 years of teaching experience including 12 years as Professor.

She has authored five and successfully guided 4 phd and 35 Mphil scholars.