Fire Breaks Out At School In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A massive fire broke out in Kodagadia High School in Keonjhar district on Friday, said sources. There was no report of any casualty in the incident.

According to reports, the fire erupted at a classroom due to a short circuit.

Following the incident, classroom furniture, computers and other equipment were completely destroyed.

Reportedly, the blaze has been brought under control by the fire services personnel.