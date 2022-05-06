Jio Introduces New Plans With 3-Month Disney+Hotstar Subscription

New Delhi: Jio has introduced a new 3-months subscription of Disney+Hotstar mobile to its prepaid users on select recharges.

In this pack, the users will get unlimited voice, data, SMS and other benefits along with a free Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months depending on the plan they select.

In order to avail of this new offer, customers have to first recharge with one of the eligible plans. After that, they can sign in to the Disney+Hotstar app with the same Jio number that they recharged. An OTP will be sent to this number. After entering this OTP, the sign-in process is complete.

Rs 333 Jio cricket plan

The cheapest plan where users can avail of the Disney+Hotstar offer is the Rs 333 cricket plan which is valid for 28 days. Users who recharge with this pack will get 1.5GB per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Other Jio plans with Disney+Hotstar

Jio has already had various other prepaid plans that bundle in a Disney+Hotstar subscription including plans for Rs 499, Rs 555, Rs 601, Rs 799, Rs 1,066, Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199.