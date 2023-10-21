Private buses resume services across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Private buses across Odisha resumed their services today, providing much-needed relief to daily commuters and individuals impacted by the ongoing bus strike.

This encouraging decision was announced by the State Transport Minister, Tukuni Sahu, following a crucial meeting with the members of the All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA).

Minister Tukuni Sahu confirmed that the AOPBOA has provided assurances of withdrawing their strike and extending full cooperation effective immediately. She expressed the government’s commitment to addressing the association’s concerns, with further discussions scheduled for October 26 to delve into the intricacies of their issues.