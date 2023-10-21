Sudarshan Patnaik
Sudarshan Patnaik Wishes ISRO For Gaganyaan Test Success

By Pragativadi News Service
Puri: Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik made a beautiful sand art of Goddes Durga, wishing success of ISRO’s space mission- Gaganyaan.

He also congratulated everyone on Durga Puja. The international sand sculptor made the masterpiece using 2000 diyas on Puri beach. He took one hour to sculpt the splendid art on the beach.

“Congratulations team @isro for the success of #Gaganyaan. May Maa Durga bless you for your continuous efforts and dedication. #GaganyaanMission @ISROSpaceflight,” he posted on X, formerly twitter.

The face of Goddess Durga sculpted in sand was very attractive. The art drew hundreds of tourists.

