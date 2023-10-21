Sudarshan Patnaik Wishes ISRO For Gaganyaan Test Success

Puri: Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik made a beautiful sand art of Goddes Durga, wishing success of ISRO’s space mission- Gaganyaan.

He also congratulated everyone on Durga Puja. The international sand sculptor made the masterpiece using 2000 diyas on Puri beach. He took one hour to sculpt the splendid art on the beach.

Greetings on Maha Saptami!

On the occasion of Durga Puja my SandArt of Goddess Durga, by using more than 2000 diya 🪔 with Saanvi’s Song on Durga Puja. 🙏 Watch the full song https://t.co/Q8lY9Gxh2d pic.twitter.com/8x8k4ySMhM — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 21, 2023

“Congratulations team @isro for the success of #Gaganyaan. May Maa Durga bless you for your continuous efforts and dedication. #GaganyaanMission @ISROSpaceflight,” he posted on X, formerly twitter.

Congratulations team @isro for the success of #Gaganyaan. May Maa Durga bless you for your continuous efforts and dedication. #GaganyaanMission @ISROSpaceflight pic.twitter.com/V9CYBS9I5U — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 21, 2023

The face of Goddess Durga sculpted in sand was very attractive. The art drew hundreds of tourists.