Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is an action driven emotional story of two friends”, says Prashanth Neel

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema. The film, headlined by Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is carrying a sky-high buzz among the fans and audiences, and everyone is eagerly looking forward to witnessing the action spectacle on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Recently it was announced that the first single Sooraj Hi Chhahon Banke from the much-awaited actioner will be released today December 13th, 2023. Since the backdrop of the song and the film is said to be heavily based on the friendship angle, the ace filmmaker Prashanth Neel in a recent interview has spoken about the film and said, “Salaar Part One is a completely different world; the action in the film is massive and there are strong characters, but above all, it has an emotional story—the story of two friends and their journey into the world of the Khansaar. I wanted to make an action-packed drama film with a story driven by emotions and friendship, and Salaar has given me that opportunity. We wanted to create Khansaar of Salaar as one of the most violent worlds known to humans, but something that is strongly driven by emotions. I firmly believe that motives are very important in the development of characters in a film like Salaar to make them connect with the audience. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran have played the character amazingly where you can feel the emotions of two friends and their mutual on-screen bond. In the film, each action sequence comes with an emotion, and we have tried to offer a perfect blend of action and emotion that will appeal to a large section of the audience.

It is to be noted that the film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire shows the brotherly bond of two characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively. A glimpse of their eternal friendship and emotions can be seen in the recently released trailer itself which indicates that the film is going to be an emotionally backed action drama”

The actioner has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes. The ‘A’ certificate news is evidence of the film’s scale.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.