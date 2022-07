Presidential Election: Draupadi Murmu Leads After First Round Of Counting

New Delhi: NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is leading after the first round of votes were counted in the 2022 presidential polls on Thursday.

Of the total 748 votes cast by MPs, Murmu received 540, while Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha received 208 votes.

Briefing media at Parliament House, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha P. C. Mody said, the votes of 748 MPs were found valid while 15 were found to be invalid. Now, the counting of MLA’s votes is underway.