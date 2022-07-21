Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Dell has launched the XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop in India which comes with the latest 12th Generation Intel Core processor under the hood. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor and features express charge, eye-safe technology, and an improved quad speaker design. The newly launched Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 also sports a 13-inch UHD+ screen that offers up to 4K+ resolution.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Price in India

The latest XPS 13 Plus 9320 with the Intel Core i5-1260P, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,59,990 in India. The higher Core i7-1260P variant with 12 cores, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant will set you back Rs 1,79,990. Consumers can purchase the laptop beginning July 23 via the e-commerce site Amazon and through the Dell India website.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Specifications

The new XPS 13 Plus 9320 laptop sports a 13.4-inch UHD+ LCD Infinity Edge display with a resolution of 3840×2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, Touch screen support, and Anti-Reflect coating and 500 nits of brightness. The laptop draws power from up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD.

The laptop has a backlit keyboard along with a fingerprint reader and for connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter are included inside the box.

There are dual-array mics, a 720p HD webcam and a Quad-speaker design with 8W total output. The speakers have studio-quality tuning with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio. The laptop is backed by a 50Wh 3-cell battery and has a 60W power adaptor. With the express charge, the laptop can get charged with up to 80 percent battery in less than an hour.