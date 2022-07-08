Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu meets Odisha CM, other legislators

Bhubaneswar: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Friday met Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs to gain their support for her election on July 18.

Murmu, who hails from Odisha, held a discussion with the BJD MLAs and MPs in the conference hall of the Odisha Assembly. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also attended the meeting.

A meeting with BJP legislators took place at the state guest house.

Murmu is scheduled to have lunch with the Chief Minister at the latter’s residence, Naveen Niwas, after meeting BJP and BJD MPs and MLAs separately.