Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love And Thunder Limited Edition Smartphone Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Offers

New Delhi: Realme recently launched the Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone in India. The new Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone distinguishes itself from the regular Realme GT NEO 3 smartphones via the refreshed colour and design and a new 150W charger that the company ships with it.

Price

The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone comes in a new Nitro Blue colour variant that is similar to the character in the upcoming movie. It is available in India in a single 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space at a price of Rs 42,999.

The phone will go on sale in the country starting July 13, 2022, via Flipkart, realme.com and realme mainline stores. Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 3,000 on prepaid orders, which would bring down the price of the device to Rs 39,999. Interested buyers can pre-order the Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition from July 7 at 12 PM onwards from realme.com.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz panel that draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC. A 4,500mAh battery, with support for 150W UltraDart charging, keeps the lights on. It packs 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and boots Android 12-based Realme UI out of the box. It has a 16MP selfie shooter on the front, and a triple rear camera houses a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor.