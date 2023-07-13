President Draupadi Murmu to grace several events during her visit to Odisha

New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu is to visit Cuttack and Bhadrak on July 26th and 27th, respectively. Her presence holds immense significance as she will be seen attending several important events as the chief guest.

The Students Union Anniversary of SCB Medical College is to witness the esteemed presence of President Draupadi Murmu as the Chief guest. The college authorities have received letters from the President Bhawan and Union Ministry of Home Affairs, further emphasizing the importance of the event. Given that it is the President’s first visit to SCB , the authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a grand and successful program.

President Draupadi Murmu will be gracing the diamond Jubilee celebrations of Bhadrak Autonomous college on July 27. The Bhadrak district collector and the college administration are intently looking into the preparations of this event.

Further mentioning the highlights of President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha, she will be attending the 75th anniversary of Orissa High Court on July 26. Her excellency will grace the event as the chief guest. Furthermore, she will also honor the National Law University by attending their convocation ceremony as the chief guest