President approves 76 Gallantry awards, including nine posthumous for Armed Forces & CAPF personnel

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2023.

These include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President has also approved 30 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, including to Army dog Madhu (Posthumous), and one to Air Force personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations. The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Casualty Evacuation, Operation Mount Chomo, Operation Pangsau Pass, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Orchid, Operation Kalisham Valley, Rescue Operation and Operation Evacuation.

Following is the list of Gallantry awards approved by the President:

S NO NAME, RANK AND OTHER DETAILS SERVICE KIRTI CHAKRA LATE SHRI DILIP KUMAR DAS, INSP/GD, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA LATE SHRI RAJ KUMAR YADAVA, HC/GD, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA LATE SHRI BABLU RABHA, CONSTABLE/GD, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA LATE SHRI SAMBHU ROY, CONSTABLE C/GD, CRPF (POSTHUMOUS) MHA

SHAURYA CHAKRA IC-76052K MAJOR VIJAY VERMA, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44 TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-76877P MAJOR VIKAS BHAMBHU, SENA MEDAL, 252 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY IC-81741P MAJOR MUSTAFA BOHARA, 252 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY IC-79120X MAJOR SACHIN NEGI, THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SC-00905H MAJOR RAJENDRA PRASAD JAT, THE DOGRA REGIMENT, 62ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SC-00971L MAJOR RAVINDER SINGH RAWAT, THE ARMOURED CORPS, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 16013482F HAV VIVEK SINGH TOMAR, 5TH BATTALION, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY 16022160H NAIK BHIM SINGH, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES, 9TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 13779235X RIFLEMAN KULBUSHAN MANTA, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES, 52ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES (POSTHUMOUS) ARMY LATE SHRI SAIFULLAH QADRI, SG. CONSTABLE, J&K POLICE (NOW POSTHUMOUS) MHA SHRI GAMIT MUKESH KUMAR, CONSTABLE 61 CRPF MHA

BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) IC-76180F MAJOR NITISH TYAGI, SENA MEDAL, 12TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY IC-80201K MAJOR A RANJITH KUMAR, SENA MEDAL, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT, HIGH ALTITUDE WARFARE SCHOOL ARMY

SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) IC-64244P LIEUTENANT COLONEL YOGESH KUMAR SATI, 523 INTELLIGENCE AND FIELD SECURITY UNIT ARMY IC-71048X LIEUTENANT COLONEL DHRUV RAJAN, THE GRENADIERS, 29TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-74633H MAJOR ABHIMANYU REPSWAL, THE ARMOURED CORPS, 22ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-75393H MAJOR NEIKHOTSO SECU ANGAMI, 3RD BATTALION, THE 8TH GORKHA RIFLES ARMY IC-76219H MAJOR VIKAS GIRI, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT, 50TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-77779F MAJOR ABHISHEK TYAGI, THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78013K MAJOR BORAWAKE APOORV SUHAS, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 3RD BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78151L MAJOR AASHISH DHONCHAK, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, 19TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-78779N MAJOR NAVDEEP GOSWAMI, 6TH BATTALION, THE JAT REGIMENT ARMY IC-79029F MAJOR RISHABH NEGI, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 3RD BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-80202M MAJOR SANJAY SINGH JAMWAL, 4TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY IC-80568K MAJOR ABHISHEK KATOCH, 5TH BATTALION, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT ARMY IC-81592M MAJOR SAURABH KUMAR, 15TH BATTALION, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY IC-81775H MAJOR RANJIT KUMAR, THE BRIGADE OF THE GUARDS , 50TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-83008H MAJOR SANTOSH KUMAR, 11 GORKHA RIFLES, 1 SIKKIM SCOUTS BATTALION ARMY IC-83108N MAJOR RISHABH KUMAR NASHINE, 9TH BATTALION, THE DOGRA REGIMENT ARMY IC-85077X MAJOR RONISH KUMAR, 19TH BATTALION, THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY SC-00943Y MAJOR DHUMAL ROHAN SHAHAJI, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY SS-46282H MAJOR MAANAS NARLA, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 30 (INDEPENDENT) RECONNAISSANCE AND OBSERVATION FLIGHT ARMY SS-46286Y MAJOR JAIVEER YADAV, 2ND BATTALION, THE BIHAR REGIMENT ARMY SS-48532X MAJOR THAKRE AKASH ASHOK, 61 ENGINEER REGIMENT ARMY SS-48926W MAJOR VIKAS LAMBA, 12TH BATTALION, THE MAHAR REGIMENT ARMY IC-82947Y CAPTAIN AAYUSH CHAUHAN, THE RAJPUTANA RIFLES, 9TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY IC-85483X CAPTAIN SAURABH GUPTA, 12TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT(SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY SS-50195M CAPTAIN CHETAN SINGH, THE CORPS OF SIGNALS, 34TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY JC-247925L RISALDAR SANJAY KUMAR, 55 ARMOURED REGIMENT ARMY JC-551984N NAIB SUBEDAR DIPTI KUMAR HAZWARI, 5TH BATTALION, THE ASSAM REGIMENT ARMY 3202898H HAVILDAR MANOJ KUMAR, THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 4008286N HAVILDAR ARUN KUMAR, THE DOGRA REGIMENT, 62ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 4193965P HAVILDAR RANVEER SINGH, THE KUMAON REGIMENT, 50TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 4199936W HAVILDAR PRADEEP KUMAR SINGH, 15TH BATTALION, THE KUMAON REGIMENT ARMY 13630562K NAIK SOVINDRA KUMAR, 12TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) ARMY 18005135A NAIK DHARMVIR, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 3RD BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 19002538L NAIK HARDEEP SINGH, 24TH BATTALION, THE SIKH REGIMENT ARMY 2706631X NAIK MUNISH KUMAR, THE GRENADIERS, 55TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3012008F NAIK SATYENDRA SINGH, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3012377Y NAIK KHEMCHAND, 5TH BATTALION, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT ARMY 4486359P NAIK HARJINDER SINGH, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY, 19TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 9114169H NAIK RAFIQ AHMAD MIR, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR LIGHT INFANTRY, 50TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 20004865Y LANCE NAIK ABHISHEK, THE DOGRA REGIMENT, 62ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3018169A LANCE NAIK SANWRA CHOUDHARY, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 20007762L SEPOY YASHWANT SINGH, THE DOGRA REGIMENT, 62ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2518207X SEPOY AKASHDEEP SINGH, 18TH BATTALION, THE PUNJAB REGIMENT ARMY 3016460N SEPOY SATERAM, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3018182K SEPOY LAKSHMI NARAYAN ADHANA, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3018252X SEPOY DHAN SINGH GURJAR, THE RAJPUT REGIMENT, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 3211310X SEPOY VIKASH, THE JAT REGIMENT, 34TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 12975042N RIFLEMAN SHAHEEN HUSAIN GANIE, 162 INFANTRY BATTALION (TERRITORIAL ARMY) ARMY 15511217Y SOWAR RAVI SHARMA, THE ARMOURED CORPS, 22ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 16123961L SAPPER VISHAL YADAV, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 44TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 2713315F GRENADIER SALIM KHAN, THE GRENADIERS, 29TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY 15251500W GUNNER RAMALINGAM K, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 19TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES ARMY

NAO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) LIEUTENANT COMMANDER PANNEERSELVAM VISHNU PRASANNA (08495-F) NAVY COMMANDER KAUSTAB BANERJEE (06158-W) NAVY COMMANDER HANISH SINGH KARKI (05093-Z) NAVY

VAYU SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) WING COMMANDER SHIV KUMAR CHAUHAN (28472) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE WING COMMANDER SHREY TOMAR (30170) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE SQUADRON LEADER GL VINEETH (31529) FLYING (PILOT) AIR FORCE FLIGHT LIEUTENANT PRADEEP MURUGAN (36071) MET/GARUD AIR FORCE

Following is the list of ‘Mention-In-Despatches’ of Army and Air Force Personnel:

INDIAN ARMY

OPERATION RAKSHAK

IC-64239K LIEUTENANT COLONEL GIMMY THOMAS, 207 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (UTILITY HELICOPTER) IC-72069A MAJOR AJIT KUMAR ROUT, 37 (INDEPENDENT) RECONNAISSANCE AND OBSERVATION FLIGHT IC-77241A MAJOR JAIDEEP JAKHAR, THE DOGRA REGIMENT, 62ND BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES IC-82779L MAJOR AMANDEEP SINGH, 6TH BATTALION, THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR RIFLES SS-49906P MAJOR ANKIT, 17TH BATTALION, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY 4580203W HAVILDAR AMANDEEP RANA, 12TH BATTALION, THE MAHAR REGIMENT 12974354X NAIK BASHIR AHMAD GANAI, 162 INFANTRY BATTALION (TERRITORIAL ARMY) 7244077N ACTING LANCE DAFADAR MOHD IBRAHIM KHAN MUSTUFA KHAN, 21 ARMY DOG UNIT 4205174M SEPOY YUDHVEER, THE KUMAON REGIMENT, 50TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 8B99 ARMY DOG MADHU, 21 ARMY DOG UNIT (POSTHUMOUS)

OPERATION SNOW LEOPARD

SS-44547H LIEUTENANT COLONEL AAKASH MAJUMDAR, THE ARMOURED CORPS, 666 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (RECONNAISSANCE & OBSERVATION) IC-79220H MAJOR JASVINDER CHAUHAN, THE REGIMENT OF ARTILLERY, 666 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (RECONNAISSANCE & OBSERVATION) IC-81520H MAJOR PRATEEK BIST, 12TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES) SS-49899K CAPTAIN RAHUL KAUSHAL, THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS, 5TH BATTALION, THE RASHTRIYA RIFLES 15168221M HAVILDAR MADHUKAR KUMAR, 139 MEDIUM REGIMENT 00073247K TRAINEE RAPTEN PHUNTSOK, HEADQUARTERS SPECIAL FRONTIER FORCE

OPERATION CASUALTY EVACUATION

IC-67128X LIEUTENANT COLONEL VIKRAMJIT SINGH, 659 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (RECONNAISSANCE & OBSERVATION) IC-71283W LIEUTENANT COLONEL ROSHNIKANTA IRUNGBAM, 209 ARMY AVIATION SQUADRON (UTILITY HELICOPTER)

OPERATION MOUNT CHOMO

IC-83294P CAPTAIN NAVNEET SINGH RANA, 11TH BATTALION THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT (SPECIAL FORCES)

OPERATION PANGSAU PASS

JC-192911H NAIB SUBEDAR JARNAIL SINGH, 19 ASSAM RIFLES G/5013009H RIFLEMAN TIDIP SIKSA, 19 ASSAM RIFLES

OPERATION MEGHDOOT

13626980F HAVILDAR JAGJIT SINGH, 9TH BATTALION, THE PARACHUTE REGIMENT(SPECIAL FORCES) 4483607P HAVILDAR LOVEJIT SINGH, 10TH BATTALION, THE SIKH LIGHT INFANTRY

OPERATION ORCHID

G/3200992N HAVILDAR RAI SINGH UIKEY, 32 ASSAM RIFLES

OPERATION KALISHAM VALLEY

13626896F HAVILDAR JAGROOP SINGH

RESCUE OPERATION

15583031L NAIK ARAVIND KUMAR MAURYA

APPROVED IN CENTRAL HONOURS & AWARDS COMMITTEE MEETING

IC-79986M MAJOR PARAMBEER SINGH, 8TH BATTALION, THE SIKH REGIMENT TA-42681P MAJOR NONGMEIKAPAM DANISH, 107 INFANTRY BATTALION (TERRITORIAL ARMY) IC-86130K CAPT ABHISHEK DHAKA, 4TH BATTALION, THE LADAKH SCOUTS 5050882X NAIK MAHESH SHRESTHA, 1ST BATTALION, THE 1ST GORKHA RIFLES

INDIAN AIR FORCE

OPERATION EVACUATION