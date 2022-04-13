Police To Take Shiba Prasad Sahoo On 3-Day Remand For Crime Scene Recreation

Cuttack: Police will take prime accused Shiba Prasad Sahoo on a three-day remand from tomorrow in the Mahanga quintuple murder case.

According to reports, Sahoo will be taken on remand by the Salipur police for crime scene recreation.

The police had demanded five-day remand of the accused however, the JMFC Salipur allowed three days.

Earlier, Bimal Barik, SDPO, Salipur said that all angles that will come up in the course of the investigation will be probed.

He further informed that a team of female police officers had visited Kusupur, the native village of the accused and has recorded his wife’s statement in audiovisual format.

In a gory turn of events over a long-drawn dispute over a patch of land, accused Shiba Prasad of Kusupur village in Mahanga area of Cuttack district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday hacked to death five members of his elder sibling Alekha Chandra Sahoo’s family.

Shiba Prasad apart from killing his brother Alekha had killed his sister-in-law Rashmi Rekha (Alekha’s wife), niece Smruti Sandhya, and nephews Smruti Sahil and Smruti Saurav.