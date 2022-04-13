Two Brown Sugar Peddlers Held In Puri

Puri: Kanas Police have arrested two brown sugar peddlers from Haldipadar Chowk near Daya River Bridge in Puri and forwarded them to the court.

The two arrested peddlers have been identified as Mahendra Behera of Samantarapur in Khordha Town and Shishir Mohanty of Begunia police station.

A police team led by Kanas IIC SK Das apprehended the duo on the road at Haladiapadar Chhaka, Near Daya River Bridge on Tuesday along with the narcotics contraband.

Around 108 grams of brown sugar estimated to be worth Rs 10 lakh, Rs 9,785 in cash, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle has been seized from the arrested duo, the police said in a press note.

The accused duo has been forwarded to the court today, police added.