PM Thanks H. E. Scott Morrison For Australia’s Recognition Of India’s COVAXIN

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the Prime Minister of Australia, H. E. Scott Morrison for Australia’s recognition of India’s COVAXIN.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia’s recognition of India’s COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Australia.”

The Australian government today recognised Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status.