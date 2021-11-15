PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and launch several initiatives for the welfare of the tribal community on Monday, on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which the Centre is celebrating as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

During his visit to the city, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and launch multiple initiatives of the Indian Railways in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi will participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jambori Maidan in the state capital of Bhopal and launch the Ration Aapke Gram scheme in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said in a statement.